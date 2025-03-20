Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYO has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Myomo from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of MYO opened at $5.48 on Monday. Myomo has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $165.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, insider Harry Kovelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,851.50. This represents a 23.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kirk acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,665. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

