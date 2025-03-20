N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 340,200 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 406,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

N2OFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 134,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,996,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. N2OFF has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.49.

N2OFF, Inc, an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

