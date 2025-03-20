Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Up 18.3% – Still a Buy?

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) rose 18.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.28 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.28 ($0.11). Approximately 4,079,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 807% from the average daily volume of 449,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £15.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.64.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

