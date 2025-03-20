Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – March 18th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies involved in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies that manipulate matter on an atomic or molecular scale. These companies often leverage nanomaterials and nano-enabled processes to create advanced solutions in various domains such as healthcare, electronics, energy, and materials science. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $190.36. 95,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,175. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $66.27. 9,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,535. NVE has a 1-year low of $63.81 and a 1-year high of $90.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $320.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. 1,505,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,997. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

Further Reading