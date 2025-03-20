Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 313,642 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,374 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 313,642 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

