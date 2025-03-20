Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,965 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vertiv by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $89.25 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.