Natixis Advisors LLC Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Euronet Worldwide worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 161,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 627,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 57,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

EEFT stock opened at $107.81 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.