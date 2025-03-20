Natixis Advisors LLC Has $10.95 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,766 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Allegion worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $4,988,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Allegion by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,643,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $128.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.60.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

