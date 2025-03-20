Natixis Advisors LLC Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Gentex worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

