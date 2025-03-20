Natixis Advisors LLC Has $13.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 143.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,407,000 after buying an additional 1,382,393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,934 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after purchasing an additional 544,169 shares during the period. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,088,000 after purchasing an additional 704,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,674 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.53. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

