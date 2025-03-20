Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jabil worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $139.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

