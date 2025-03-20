Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,126 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,412,894,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,436,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,127,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,209,000 after buying an additional 106,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after buying an additional 1,741,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,089,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,027,000 after acquiring an additional 519,934 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

EXR opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average is $161.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,396,515 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

