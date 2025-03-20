Neeraj Agrawal Sells 26,053 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.6 %

Sprinklr stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,311,000 after purchasing an additional 322,318 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sprinklr by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,792,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.