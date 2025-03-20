Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Down 9.2% – What’s Next?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) traded down 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.48. 426,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,139,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$209.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

