Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Christopher C. Swenson Sells 19,126 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 19,126 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $29,454.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,665,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,489.08. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nerdy Trading Up 8.4 %

NRDY stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $292.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nerdy by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 204,760 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nerdy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 145,575 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nerdy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nerdy

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.