NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO Sells $76,257.20 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 12,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $76,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,153.02. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 12th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 13,180 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $91,337.40.
  • On Monday, March 10th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 1,604 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $11,324.24.
  • On Friday, March 7th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 26,660 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $191,685.40.
  • On Monday, January 6th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 31,798 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $233,079.34.
  • On Tuesday, December 17th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,803 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $70,236.54.

NeueHealth Stock Down 5.6 %

NEUE opened at $4.85 on Thursday. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $40.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeueHealth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEUE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeueHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeueHealth by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of NeueHealth during the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

