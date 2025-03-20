NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $406,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $183,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 285,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $70.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

