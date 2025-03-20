NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $89.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $71.26 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

