NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CEO Mariam Sorond Sells 62,868 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $706,007.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,550,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,410,520.34. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NextNav Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NextNav stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.17.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. Research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fleming James B JR purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth $80,618,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextNav by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after purchasing an additional 759,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 2,461.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 684,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 657,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 541,842 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextNav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.