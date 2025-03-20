NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CEO Mariam Sorond Sells 62,868 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $706,007.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,550,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,410,520.34. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NextNav Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NextNav stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.17.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. Research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.