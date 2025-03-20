nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of nLIGHT worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 946,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 162,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 98.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 68,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 263,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 46,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $438.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.29. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 53,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $437,184.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,963.59. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 68,024 shares of company stock valued at $579,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

