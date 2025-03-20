Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in February

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Nolato AB (publ) stock opened at C$5.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.19. Nolato AB has a 1 year low of C$5.00 and a 1 year high of C$5.27.
About Nolato AB (publ)
