Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Trimmed by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,688 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.84% of Nordson worth $100,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Nordson by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Trading Up 0.0 %

Nordson stock opened at $208.57 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $196.83 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.