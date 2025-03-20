North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 4.79%. North American Construction Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.650-2.860 EPS.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $483.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

