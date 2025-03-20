Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Short Interest Update

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ NBN opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.42. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $110.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.06.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18.
Northeast Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.47%.
Northeast Bank Company Profile
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
