Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 81,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $2,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.34. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $79.32 and a 1 year high of $114.67.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $251,828.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,883.88. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $429,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,722. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.