Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $11.07 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average is $94.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

