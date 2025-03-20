Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 6,270,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,997,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,843,000 after buying an additional 3,824,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,403.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after buying an additional 3,278,249 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

