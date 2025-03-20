NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $117.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average is $131.12. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,449 shares of company stock worth $11,960,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $17,052,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,966,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 51,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

