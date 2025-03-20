OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 89.4% per year over the last three years.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OCCIN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.