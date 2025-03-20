OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires 5,950 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 283.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 6,227.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IBTG opened at $22.88 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

