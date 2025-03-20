OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 21,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 37,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Eaton from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.68.

Eaton Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $294.52 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $255.65 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

