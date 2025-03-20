OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $61,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.