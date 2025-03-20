OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Makes New $598,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

