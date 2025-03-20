OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,700,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,904 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $27.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.