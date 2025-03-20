Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.650-3.750 EPS and its FY26 guidance to $3.65-$3.75 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 9.0 %

OLLI opened at $107.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.38.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.