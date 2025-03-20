OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

