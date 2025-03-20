ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) vs. Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Head to Head Contrast

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital -12.82% -15.38% -9.80% ON24 -28.63% -23.10% -15.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bridgeline Digital and ON24, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 ON24 0 3 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bridgeline Digital presently has a consensus target price of $4.62, suggesting a potential upside of 218.62%. ON24 has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.19%. Given Bridgeline Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bridgeline Digital is more favorable than ON24.

15.1% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of ON24 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and ON24″s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $15.39 million 0.98 -$1.96 million ($0.19) -7.63 ON24 $148.08 million 1.55 -$51.79 million ($1.01) -5.44

Bridgeline Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ON24. Bridgeline Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON24, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON24 has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bridgeline Digital beats ON24 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO. It also provides Bridgeline TruPresence, a web content management and eCommerce platform to support the needs of multi-unit organizations and franchises; Bridgeline Unbound, a technology suite that empower marketers to easily manage their digital experiences and create personalized customer journeys; and OrchestraCMS, a digital experience platform that enables development of custom solutions, third-party integrations, and delivery of digital transformation initiatives on the Salesforce platform. In addition, the company offers digital engagement services comprising digital strategy, web design and web development, usability engineering, information architecture, and SEO, as well as hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as industrial distributors and wholesalers, franchises and enterprises, manufacturers, eCommerce retailers, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, for always-on multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, for personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, for analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 AI-powered ACE, for enabling hyper-personalization at scale across ON24 experiences; ON24 Connect, for ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, which provides a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers consulting services, such as experience management, monitoring and production, implementation, and other support services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. ON24, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

