OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director James Paul Lang Acquires 321,408 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) Director James Paul Lang bought 321,408 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $2,442,700.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 389,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,835.20. This trade represents a 472.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OptimizeRx Stock Down 4.5 %

OPRX stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $158.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,563,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 217,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley raised shares of OptimizeRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

