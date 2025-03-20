Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $157,739.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,948.14. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $83,277.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,501.68. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,416 shares of company stock valued at $436,419 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 1,937,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after buying an additional 1,070,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 205,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,177 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 503,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 131,653 shares during the period. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 126,806 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $653.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

