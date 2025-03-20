Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE OR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,173. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.31 million. Research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

