OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 3,165 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB opened at $64.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.59.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

