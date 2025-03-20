OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.28.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.93. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $170.25 and a one year high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.