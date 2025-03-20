OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $3.03 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 2.48% of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

About iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

