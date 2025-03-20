OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 1,203 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

