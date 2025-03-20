Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 26,188 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 361.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,188 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

