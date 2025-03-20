Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 26,841 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 215.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,841 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

