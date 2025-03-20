Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 116,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 207,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after buying an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 431,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,467,000 after buying an additional 25,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,601,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.