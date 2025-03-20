Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of EQT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of EQT by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $53.54 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

