Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $104,795,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,542,000 after purchasing an additional 969,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,565,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $58,338,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,832,000 after acquiring an additional 431,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $108.11 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.35 and a one year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news,

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

