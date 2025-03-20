Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,052 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 642.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85,303 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWX stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

